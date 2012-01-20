* Some Angolan grades trade briskly
* Strong demand, reduced supply supports market
* Nigerian March programmes emerging
LONDON, Jan 20 Angolan crude oil
differentials were supported on Friday by brisk Asian demand for
some grades loading in March and reduced supplies.
Besides reduced supplies, traders said the upcoming Lunar
New Year was providing an incentive to get deals done, while a
widening of European refining margins had also added support.
Only one cargo of Dalia was thought to be still available
and all shipments of Cabinda have been sold. Traders said these
grades were selling at differentials around 20 cents to 30 cents
higher than the levels achieved for February cargoes.
"With a lighter programme and the Chinese New Year, values
are going to go up," said one.
Most Nigerian loading programmes for March have emerged and
the schedule so far also points to a month-on-month fall in
supplies.
ANGOLA
* Dalia: Only Statoil's 29-30 March cargo was still
available and was offered this week at a premium of 60 cents to
dated Brent.
* Cabinda: sold out and last valued at dated plus $1.40 to
plus $1.60.
* Supply from Angola is set to decline in March. Angola will
export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said,
down from 1.82 million bpd in February.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around dated plus
$2.60-$2.80 a barrel for February, unchanged from Thursday.
March-loading cargoes were expected by some traders to sell for
higher prices.
* Escravos: Offered at dated plus $3.00 by Chevron, which
would imply Qua offers would probably come from around dated
plus $3.20.
ASIAN TENDERS
* No new buying tenders were announced on Friday, traders
said. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought at least 2 million barrels of
Nigerian light, sweet crude for March loading via its latest
tender, traders said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)