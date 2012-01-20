* Some Angolan grades trade briskly

* Strong demand, reduced supply supports market

* Nigerian March programmes emerging

LONDON, Jan 20 Angolan crude oil differentials were supported on Friday by brisk Asian demand for some grades loading in March and reduced supplies.

Besides reduced supplies, traders said the upcoming Lunar New Year was providing an incentive to get deals done, while a widening of European refining margins had also added support.

Only one cargo of Dalia was thought to be still available and all shipments of Cabinda have been sold. Traders said these grades were selling at differentials around 20 cents to 30 cents higher than the levels achieved for February cargoes.

"With a lighter programme and the Chinese New Year, values are going to go up," said one.

Most Nigerian loading programmes for March have emerged and the schedule so far also points to a month-on-month fall in supplies.

ANGOLA

* Dalia: Only Statoil's 29-30 March cargo was still available and was offered this week at a premium of 60 cents to dated Brent.

* Cabinda: sold out and last valued at dated plus $1.40 to plus $1.60.

* Supply from Angola is set to decline in March. Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around dated plus $2.60-$2.80 a barrel for February, unchanged from Thursday. March-loading cargoes were expected by some traders to sell for higher prices.

* Escravos: Offered at dated plus $3.00 by Chevron, which would imply Qua offers would probably come from around dated plus $3.20.

ASIAN TENDERS

* No new buying tenders were announced on Friday, traders said. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought at least 2 million barrels of Nigerian light, sweet crude for March loading via its latest tender, traders said on Thursday.

