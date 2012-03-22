GENEVA, March 22 Demand for Angolan cargoes has been brisk in the last two trading sessions, especially for heavier grades, and differentials were assessed as mostly steady versus April.

Chinese buying helped support grades such as Dalia, Kuito and Girassol, which have a relatively high yield of fuel oil, traders said.

"The heavier grades are faring well and the lighter ones, less so," said a West African crude trader.

Traders estimated around five cargoes of Nigerian oil still remained unsold from the April programme. Spot trade for May-loading Nigerian grades has so far been slow but at least two cargoes were heard placed in a tender.

ANGOLA

* Traders said Unipec has bought around three spot cargoes for May loading. These included the 4-5 May Dalia and the 3-4 Kuito. Price levels were unknown.

* Girassol: this stream is selling fast and at least five of the cargoes were said to be placed. The latest offer level for this grade was dated plus $2.10 a barrel, traders said, leaving it little changed from April levels.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Taiwan's CPC closed their tenders to buy light sweet crude. BPCL was seeking crude oil for loading in the first half of May.

* CPC was looking for any loading dates in May. The results of these tenders would be released as early as Wednesday.

* Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) tender to buy West African light sweet crude for May loading will close later this week.

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)