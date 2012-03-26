* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.50

* IOC said to award buying tender to Shell

* Some Angolan grades sold out for May

LONDON, March 26 Nigerian crude oil for May loading is undergoing the trading cycle's customary slow start, traders said on Monday, while demand for Angolan crude has already cleared out some grades.

"The Nigerian is still moving a bit slowly, but I'm sure it will pick up in time," said a trader.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Last valued at around dated plus $2.50 a barrel. Sellers were expected to pitch offers for Qua or Bonny at around dated plus $3.00, a level that buyers were unlikely to greet with much enthusiasm.

* Nigerian exports are set to rise to around 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May according to provisional loading programmes, a nine-month high.

ANNUAL TENDERS

* Nigeria has opened a tender to sell its oil via annual term contracts beginning in June, an official notice said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) invited refiners, trading houses and local Nigerian oil companies to submit bids by April 5, according to the notice.

ANGOLA

* Cargoes of May-loading crude have been steadily finding homes. Some grades, such as Kissanje, are sold out.

* Cabinda: Also sold out. The last Cabinda heard done was a May 25-26 cargo, which was thought to have moved to a Chinese buyer. Valued at around dated plus $1.60.

* Girassol: Three cargoes still unsold. Valued at around dated plus $1.70.

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) was thought to have bought a Very Large Crude Carrier of Bonny and Forcados crude from Shell in its tender to buy light sweet crude for May loading, traders said on Monday.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)