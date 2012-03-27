LONDON, March 27 Differentials on West African
crude for May were steady to firmer on Tuesday as more than half
the Angola cargoes have been sold, traders said.
Nigerian crude have also changed hands, with new Usan crude
being sold to India.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was assessed around Dated Brent benchmark plus
$2.60/$2.70 a barrel, slightly up from Monday.
* Usan for May 24-25 loading has been sold to India's
Reliance Industries. This was not confirmed.
* Some Escravos and Qua Iboe were sold, traders said.
Forcados and Erha were offered.
ANGOLA
* Unipec has bought more than a dozen of May loading
cargoes, including barrels from Angola and The Republic of
Congo. The company declined to specify grades and loading dates.
* Relatively new Pazflor has been sold to Asia. BP and
Statoil sold their cargoes to Reliance Industries. These were
not confirmed by the companies.
* Total has sold its cargo to China's CNOOC. Sonagol has
sold its cargo but the buyer was not clear. These deals have
left two cargoes of Pazflor available to sell.
* Traders said Nemba and Dalia, which had been slow to
trade, also changed hands.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has bought a Very Large Crude
Carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian Bonga and Forcados crude from Shell
in its tender to buy light sweet crude for May loading, traders
said on Tuesday.
* Prices and loading dates were not clear.
* Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to
buy light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival, which some traders
described as rare.
* Ancap occasionally buys medium-sour Urals crude via
regular tender.
* The lighter crude, which Ancap bought over past three
years, include Nigerian Brass River and Angolan Nemba.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)