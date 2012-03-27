LONDON, March 27 Differentials on West African crude for May were steady to firmer on Tuesday as more than half the Angola cargoes have been sold, traders said.

Nigerian crude have also changed hands, with new Usan crude being sold to India.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was assessed around Dated Brent benchmark plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel, slightly up from Monday.

* Usan for May 24-25 loading has been sold to India's Reliance Industries. This was not confirmed.

* Some Escravos and Qua Iboe were sold, traders said. Forcados and Erha were offered.

ANGOLA

* Unipec has bought more than a dozen of May loading cargoes, including barrels from Angola and The Republic of Congo. The company declined to specify grades and loading dates.

* Relatively new Pazflor has been sold to Asia. BP and Statoil sold their cargoes to Reliance Industries. These were not confirmed by the companies.

* Total has sold its cargo to China's CNOOC. Sonagol has sold its cargo but the buyer was not clear. These deals have left two cargoes of Pazflor available to sell.

* Traders said Nemba and Dalia, which had been slow to trade, also changed hands.

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has bought a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian Bonga and Forcados crude from Shell in its tender to buy light sweet crude for May loading, traders said on Tuesday.

* Prices and loading dates were not clear.

* Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival, which some traders described as rare.

* Ancap occasionally buys medium-sour Urals crude via regular tender.

* The lighter crude, which Ancap bought over past three years, include Nigerian Brass River and Angolan Nemba.

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)