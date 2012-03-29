* Nigerian Qua trades as low as dated plus $2.50

* India's BPCL issues buying tender for May

* Sentiment weakening on Angolan crude

LONDON, March 29 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for May sold at weaker levels, traders said on Thursday, while sentiment remained weak in the Angolan market.

"There has been a gradual weakening in the Nigerian market over the last few months, with the U.S. taking less," a trader said. On Angolan crude, "differentials have been high, so things have had to cool off a little bit."

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was offered around dated Brent plus $3.00 plus $2.95, traders said.

* Trafigura sold its May 11-12 Qua, a trader said. There was talk in the market the cargo traded at dated plus $2.50, a level one trader thought was too low and another thought was about right.

* Exxon's two Qua cargoes, the May 27-28 and the May 29-30 shipments earlier reported to be sold, were sold to Morgan Stanley to cover a short to Indian Oil Corp, a trader said.

* Escravos: Chevron's May 6-7 cargo was heard moving to Sun.

ANGOLA

* More than 10 cargoes for loading in May are still thought to be left.

* Girassol: Value was seen at around dated plus $1.70 to $1.80. One April cargo and two May cargoes were being reoffered, although the cargo owners could decide to keep the barrels for their own systems.

* Nemba: Under pressure as four cargoes are thought to be available. One trader pegged value at below dated plus $1.00.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a trading source said on Thursday.

Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes on Tuesday, the source said.

* Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival. Lighter crudes which Ancap bought over past three years include Nigerian Brass River and Angolan Nemba.

DATABASE

