* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.50-$2.70

* Limited U.S., Indian demand weighs on Nigerian

* Lingering Angolan cargoes in May clearing

LONDON, March 30 Nigerian crude oil differentials were likely to come under pressure, traders said on Friday, while there were signs that values for lingering Angolan cargoes were weakening.

Refinery closures mean fewer Nigerian barrels are heading to the U.S. market, while there has been a lack of support for May-loading crude as demand from Indian refiners has been scant so far, traders said.

"It would seem that things need to soften in order to trade," one dealer said of the Nigerian market. "Some of the Angolan is clearing out."

NIGERIA

* Offer levels for Qua Iboe continued to be pitched at dated Brent plus $2.95, traders said.

* Opinion of the grade's value ranged from as low as $2.50 to plus $2.70. In the most recent deal, Trafigura sold its May 11-12 Qua at dated plus $2.50 earlier this week, traders said. The trade was not confirmed.

ANGOLA

* Around 10 cargoes for loading in May are still thought to be left.

* Nemba: Under pressure as four cargoes are still thought to be available. One trader pegged value at dated plus 50 cents to plus $1.00, lower than on Thursday.

* Pazflor: Two to three cargoes still thought to be available.

* Girassol: One April cargo and two May cargoes were being re-offered, although the cargo owners could decide to keep the barrels for their own systems.

* Dalia: Demand has been relatively strong for this grade. Traders said only one May cargo is still unsold.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a trading source said on Thursday.

Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes on Tuesday, the source said.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by Jane Baird)