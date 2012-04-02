* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.40-$2.60
* Asian import demand seen as faltering
GENEVA, April 2Differentials for both Nigerian
and Angolan grades slipped lower on Monday in a slow session,
with traders citing muted demand from both Asian and U.S.
refiners.
Traders said there were cargoes from at least five different
Angolan grades remaining for May because of a slow-down in Asian
buying.
Asian imports from the region hit a record high in the first
quarter but have since showed signs of falling, according to a
Reuters survey.
"Diffs have been moving south. No-one wants to offer - they
are just looking for interest," said a West African crude oil
trader.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Traders said that a cargo of this grade was last
sold at dated plus $2.55 a barrel but that offers may now fall
lower.
* At least two cargoes of this grade per month were
typically taken by U.S. buyers but refinery closures on the U.S.
east coast have curbed demand.
* Traders said that at least four of the May Qua Iboe
cargoes are still unsold, including two Vitol tankers.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that around 10 cargoes were remaining from
the May Angola programme including the following grades:
Pazflor, Nemba, Girassol, Hungo and Plutonio.
* Girassol: The value of this grade was assessed around
20-40 cents below the previous week at around dated plus
$1.30-$1.60 a barrel.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a
tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a
trading source said on Thursday.
Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes
on Tuesday, the source said.
DATABASE
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)