* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.40-$2.60

* Asian import demand seen as faltering

GENEVA, April 2Differentials for both Nigerian and Angolan grades slipped lower on Monday in a slow session, with traders citing muted demand from both Asian and U.S. refiners.

Traders said there were cargoes from at least five different Angolan grades remaining for May because of a slow-down in Asian buying.

Asian imports from the region hit a record high in the first quarter but have since showed signs of falling, according to a Reuters survey.

"Diffs have been moving south. No-one wants to offer - they are just looking for interest," said a West African crude oil trader.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Traders said that a cargo of this grade was last sold at dated plus $2.55 a barrel but that offers may now fall lower.

* At least two cargoes of this grade per month were typically taken by U.S. buyers but refinery closures on the U.S. east coast have curbed demand.

* Traders said that at least four of the May Qua Iboe cargoes are still unsold, including two Vitol tankers.

ANGOLA

* Traders said that around 10 cargoes were remaining from the May Angola programme including the following grades: Pazflor, Nemba, Girassol, Hungo and Plutonio.

* Girassol: The value of this grade was assessed around 20-40 cents below the previous week at around dated plus $1.30-$1.60 a barrel.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a trading source said on Thursday.

Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes on Tuesday, the source said.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)