LONDON, April 10 West African crude oil differentials came under pressure on Tuesday while as many as 30 cargoes of crude due to load in May remained unsold and seeking buyers, traders said, only a week before loading schedules for June were due to emerge.

Three pending tenders by Indian refiners that could absorb as much as 8 million barrels of light, sweet crude from the region did little for values.

Minimal buying by U.S. and European refiners, ample supplies of Middle Eastern crudes and delayed purchases by Asian buyers have combined to depress values across the board.

"It is unprecedented to see so many cargoes still unsold at this time of the month," said one major buyer of West African cargoes. "We have bought less so far this month and so have many other end-users."

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Vitol had the last two Qua Iboe cargoes for May loading, traders said, and was indicating around dated Brent plus $2.50, a level that one U.S. buyer said was wildly optimistic.

* Around 20 Nigerian cargoes were reported still available for May lifting, including all the main light, sweet grades, several of which were likely to head for India.

"I am sure people will be putting end-May Nigerian barrels into the May-June Indian tenders," said one crude trader. "June can't possibly be as well supplied as May."

* Bonny: Two May cargoes were reported sold last week at levels equivalent to around 15-20 cents below Qua Iboe.

ANGOLA

* Up to nine Angolan crude cargoes loading in May were still reported for sale potentially, but several of these were held by refiners who could use the barrels if necessary, traders said.

* Nemba: Petrogal and Total were both reported to have Nemba cargoes for sale in May, unusually late availability for a grade that is often sold out within a couple of days of the programme. Nemba was reported sold twice below dated Brent flat last week and assessed by one potential buyer at around dated Brent minus 50 cents.

* Kissanje: reported last traded around dated plus $1.50 and now sold out but at much weaker levels, traders said.

TENDERS

* India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a tender to buy sweet crude for lifting in the first half of June, a tender document showed on Tuesday. Part I of the tender closes on Friday, part II on Monday. It will be awarded on April 17. In a previous tender for May, BPCL bought Akpo from Glencore.

* Petral, the trading arm of Indonesia's Pertamina, has opened a tender for crude for delivery June 18-25. Part I closed April 9, part II on April 11 with validity until April 12. Petral is expected to take Angolan, traders said.

* India's IOC also issued a tender for light, sweet crude for loading in the second half of May or early June, a tender document showed. Offers for the two-part tender are valid until April 12: "IOC could take two VLCCs," said one trader. "That is what I would expect, and they'll probably be Nigerian barrels."

here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jane Baird)