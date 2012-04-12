GENEVA, April 12 Remaining Nigerian cargoes for May loading were seen gradually clearing on a flurry of Asian demand, providing a temporary floor for differentials.

Asian buyers bought two cargoes of Ceiba grade oil and the Indian Oil Corporation was heard to have bought 2-3 Nigerian cargoes via tender, oil traders said.

At least one cargo of the benchmark Qua Iboe grade was heard to be still unsold for May. Some buyers have opted to place unsold cargoes within their own systems rather than revise discounts lower, traders said.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Traders said Shell will use the 8-9 May cargo for its own refining system.

* The grade was last heard offered at dated plus $2.50 a barrel and traders assessed the grade unchanged at around dated plus $2.30 cents.

* Amenam: Two tankers held by Glencore and Trafigura were unsold. Total is expected to use its May 29-30 Amenam cargo for its own refineries.

* Bonny: Traders assessed this grade on par with Qua Iboe at around dated plus $2.30 a barrel.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

* Ceiba: The cargo loading 11-12 was heard sold by Hess to Reliance and the 23-24 cargo was heard sold by Hess to Unipec. Values were unknown.

TENDERS

* India's IOC awarded a tender for light, sweet crude for loading in the second half of May or early June.

* Traders said that BP sold a cargo of Qua Iboe to IOC via the tender and that Trafigura had sold a combintation of Bonga and Forcados. This could not be immediately confirmed with the parties involved.

* India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a tender to buy sweet crude for lifting in the first half of June, a tender document showed on Tuesday. Part I of the tender closes on Friday and part II on Monday. It will be awarded on April 17. In a previous tender for May, BPCL bought Akpo from Glencore.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)