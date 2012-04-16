* Qua Iboe assessed at dated +2.00-$2.20

* Some Angolan loading programmes emerge

GENEVA, April 16 Nigerian light, sweet grades slid lower on Monday on rising supplies and as traders slashed premiums to try to accelerate the sale of May cargoes.

Nigeria will load an additional three cargoes of Bonny Light crude oil in May, oil traders said on Monday, boosting monthly exports by around 4 percent to 2.19 million barrels per day.

Trafigura offered a cargo of Bonny Light and that of Qua Iboe crude in the public window on Monday but no buyers emerged, indicating a dearth of demand.

Some Angolan loading programmes emerged for June and showed that planned exports will be at least 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) versus just 1.58 million bpd in May.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Trafigura offered a 950,000 barrel cargo of Qua Iboe at dated plus $2.15 a barrel on Monday for loading 21-22 May. This was around 15 cents below the last assessment.

* Bonny Light: Trafigura offered a 950,000 barrel cargo of Bonny Light at dated plus $1.90 a barrel.

* Bonny Light: The three injected cargoes for the May programme are due to load 3-4 May, 10-11 May and 16-17 May.

* Brass River: Traders said there has been no change in loading dates since an attack on the Tebidaba-Brass pipeline last week.

ANGOLA

* Most loading programmes for June have now emerged with the exception of the following grades: Palanca, Kuito, Gimboa.

TENDERS

* India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a tender to buy sweet crude for lifting in the first half of June, a tender document showed on Tuesday. Part I of the tender closes on Friday and part II on Monday. It will be awarded on April 17. In a previous tender for May, BPCL bought Akpo from Glencore.

here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by James Jukwey)