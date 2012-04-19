LONDON, April 19 Differentials on Nigerian Bonny Light fell to the lowest in nearly two years on Thursday due to slow demand for sweet barrels since April.

Some traders said one or two suezmax tankers have been anchored off Nigeria, having loaded crude oil earlier in April.

"Demand is quite slow and some April and May Nigerian cargoes are still not sold," a trader said. "It has not developed into massive floating storage yet because of the backwardation in the market. But volume could increase."

NIGERIA

* Trafigura offered Bonny Light for May 10-11 loading at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel, the lowest level since late May 2010.

* An April loading cargo of Escravos, which had been stored at sea, had been sold to Spain, traders said.

* Erha for May 6-7 has been sold to the United States.

ANGOLA

* Unipec bought 8 cargoes for June loading so far via term deals. The company declined to specify details.

* Traders said Hungo for May 9-10 loading has been sold. But details did not emerge.

* Other Angolan crude cargoes were offered at similar price levels to Wednesday. Offers included; Nemba at dated Brent plus 25 cents a barrel; Plutonio at dated plus 10 cents, Saxi Blend at dated plus $1.60; Kissanje at dated plus $1.60; Dalia at dated plus 45 cents, Hungo at dated minus 60 cents and Mondo at dated minus 40 cents.

TENDERS

* Traders said Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought about 2 million barrels of Nigerian Bonny Light and EA crude from a European oil major via a tender. This was not confirmed by these companies. Although the tender was for June loading barrels, the loading dates for these barrels did not emerge.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)