LONDON, April 19 Differentials on Nigerian Bonny
Light fell to the lowest in nearly two years on Thursday due to
slow demand for sweet barrels since April.
Some traders said one or two suezmax tankers have been
anchored off Nigeria, having loaded crude oil earlier in April.
"Demand is quite slow and some April and May Nigerian
cargoes are still not sold," a trader said. "It has not
developed into massive floating storage yet because of the
backwardation in the market. But volume could increase."
NIGERIA
* Trafigura offered Bonny Light for May 10-11 loading at
dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel, the lowest level since late May
2010.
* An April loading cargo of Escravos, which had been stored
at sea, had been sold to Spain, traders said.
* Erha for May 6-7 has been sold to the United States.
ANGOLA
* Unipec bought 8 cargoes for June loading so far via term
deals. The company declined to specify details.
* Traders said Hungo for May 9-10 loading has been sold. But
details did not emerge.
* Other Angolan crude cargoes were offered at similar price
levels to Wednesday. Offers included; Nemba at dated Brent plus
25 cents a barrel; Plutonio at dated plus 10 cents, Saxi Blend
at dated plus $1.60; Kissanje at dated plus $1.60; Dalia at
dated plus 45 cents, Hungo at dated minus 60 cents and Mondo at
dated minus 40 cents.
TENDERS
* Traders said Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought about 2
million barrels of Nigerian Bonny Light and EA crude from a
European oil major via a tender. This was not confirmed by these
companies. Although the tender was for June loading barrels, the
loading dates for these barrels did not emerge.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge, editing by William
Hardy)