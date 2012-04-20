LONDON, April 20 May loading cargoes of Nigerian
crude oil were sold into an Indian tender on Friday, while
traders said differentials on key Bonny Light were little
changed at around a two-year low level due to slow demand from
the United States and Europe.
June loading cargoes of Angolan barrels were sold at
relatively brisk pace due to healthy demand from the Far East.
Some heavy crude was offered at premiums to benchmark dated
Brent.
NIGERIA
* Traders assessed Bonny Light differentials at similar
levels to Thursday, when Trafigura offered a cargo for May 10-11
loading at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel, the lowest level
since late May 2010.
* Fresh spot deals have not been heard on Friday.
* Late on Thursday, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC)
set the May official selling price for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe
at dated Brent plus $2.60 a barrel.
ANGOLA
* Sonangol lowered its offer level for Nemba to a discount
of 10 cents a barrel to dated Brent from a premium of 25 cents a
barrel on Thursday, traders said.
* Other offer levels were mostly the same as on Thursday,
including Dalia dated plus 45 cents, Girassol at dated plus
$1.80, Hungo at dated minus 60 cents, Kissanje at dated plus
$1.60, Mondo at dated minus 40 cents, Plutonio at dated plus 10
cents and Saxi Blend at dated plus $1.60.
TENDERS
* Taiwanese oil refiner CPC Corp has one cargo each of Nemba
and Cabinda from Unipec, one cargo of Cabinda from Chevron and
one cargo of Nemba from Sonangol, traders said.
* These cargoes were expected to be loaded in June and
delivered to CPC in July. These deals were not confirmed and
price details were not clear.
* CPC typically buys Angolan crude via monthly tender while
the company added new grades to the list crudes, which could be
offered to the latest tender.
* These new grade included Jubilee from Ghana, Aseng from
Equatorial Guinea, Russian Sokol, Forties and Aasgard from the
North Sea.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 1 million barrels each of
Nigerian Bonny Light and EA crude from Shell, traders said.
* Shell was likely to supply IOC with late May cargoes
instead of June, they said. Prices were not immediately
available.
* The outcome of the closely watched tender result from
Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) was not clear.
* Last week, HPCL issued a tender seeking crude for June
loading after a four-month gap.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)