LONDON, April 25 The June loading schedule of Nigerian crude oil started emerging on Wednesday, keeping trading activity relatively thin at similar to or slightly weaker differential levels than Monday due to slack demand for unsold May cargoes from Europe and the United States.

June cargoes of Angolan crude have been selling mainly to Asia at firm price levels.

NIGERIA

* The preliminary loading programme showed 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe and 3 cargoes of Yoho to be loaded in June.

* The numbers of Qua Iboe cargoes were the same as May.

* About 8-10 cargoes for late-May loading have remained unsold.

* Traders said a late-May cargo of Amenam was sold to the United States earlier this week.

* Bonny Light has been assessed around a two year low of dated Brent benchmark plus $1.20 a barrel this week.

* Qua Iboe was assessed in a wide range between the benchmark plus $1.50 and $2.00 a barrel.

ANGOLA

* Traders said Girassol has been sold out for June. The programme listed 3 cargoes for the month, compared with 7-8 cargoes normally available every month.

* Offer levels for Girassol were dated Brent plus $1.80/$1.90 a barrel earlier this week.

* Four of the five cargoes of Hungo have changed hands. Three of them have been sold to China.

* On Tuesday, one cargo of Nemba was old to China.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)