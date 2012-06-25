ZURICH, June 25 More Nigerian loading programmes
emerged for August on Monday and there was some buying interest
for the new grades, traders said, although at least 10 cargoes
from July are still unsold.
One cargo of Agbami was heard to have been sold on Monday at
less than a $1 premium to dated Brent. Angolan cargoes were also
moving slowly due to a pause in Chinese buying interest, traders
said.
"They are moving slowly and we will have to see what China
will do," said a West African trader.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest crude stream, was assessed
unchanged from late last week at dated plus $1.40/$1.60 fob.
* Amenam: This grade will load three cargoes in August
compared with four for July.
* Usan: Expected to load five cargoes of around 1 million
barrels each compared with four cargoes for July.
* Okono: Expected to load two cargoes in August versus one
in July.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that August cargoes are generally trading at
10-50 cent discounts to July levels.
* Hungo: was heard offered at dated minus $1.50 a barrel.
TENDERS
* Traders said that West African traders' interest in
Pertamina tenders may fall in coming months because of requests
for more favourable credit terms.
* Indonesia's Petral bought Algerian Saharan Blend, Libyan
Amna and El Sahara via tender to import sweet crude for August
delivery. It did not take West African barrels.
* Indian refinery HPCL has issued a tender to buy August
loading light sweet crude. The tender closes on Monday and
offers remain valid until Tuesday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)