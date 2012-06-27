* Angolan cargoes moving slowly

* August export schedule revised up

* Nigerian Qua valued at lowest since Oct 2010

LONDON, June 27 Angolan crude cargoes for August are generally trading at weaker levels than July shipments, traders said on Wednesday, due to a lull in demand and rising supply.

A revised loading schedule showed Angola's exports will hit a 2-1/2-year high of 1.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, keeping a lid on values without a rebound in demand from big buyers such as China.

Nigerian crude differentials remained under pressure from ample supply of light, sweet crude, although traders said an overhang of unsold July cargoes was clearing.

"There is some left, but not a huge amount," said one of Nigerian crude. "Angolan cargoes are not moving at a quick pace, but they are moving."

ANGOLA

* Cabinda: Offers have been coming from dated plus $1.00 and tradeable levels are thought to be some way short of that level. Chinese buyers are heard to have bought at least two August cargoes.

* Hungo: Two cargoes thought to have moved to Chinese buyers in the last few days. Value seen at dated minus $2.00 or more.

* Girassol: Valued below dated plus $1.00.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was valued at dated plus $1.40-$1.60, steady from Tuesday and the lowest since October 2010.

* There are still unsold cargoes of Nigerian crude for July loading - estimated at 10 or more on Tuesday and coming down from that on Wednesday - as the focus shifts towards August.

Most of the August loading programmes have emerged although the full set was not yet available.

TENDERS

* Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought its first cargo of Algerian Saharan Blend through a tender, an industry source said on Wednesday. The price of Saharan has hit a record low on ample supply.

* Indonesia's Petral is seeking low-sulfur crude for delivery in August and September, according to a copy of the tender notice seen by Reuters on Tuesday. No information on any winners emerged as of Wednesday.

It specified a range of crudes including West African, Asian and Russian grades.

* Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd also issued a tender to buy light crude, loading in August, a trader said. Price offers are due by July 3.

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)