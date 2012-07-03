LONDON, July 3 Heavy sweet crude sold at a
steady pace for August loading in the West African market, while
deals in Angola crudes slowed, traders said on Tuesday.
"Angola would not move today. The pace of the demand is
about the same as July. But we have more cargoes this month. So
why would buyers rush to buy? They wait," a trader said.
Deals in Nigerian crude were also thin as two Indian import
tenders were set to be awarded later this week.
A deal for private equity firm Carlyle Group to save and
expand Sunoco's 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery in
the United States failed to provide support to the Nigerian
market.
Sunoco had been a key buyer of light crude, including
Nigerian, but Carlyle and Sunoco now plan for the refinery to
capitalise on cheap U.S. domestic shale oil.
HEAVY SWEET
* All the six cargoes of Djeno for August loading from The
Republic of Congo have been sold. Four of them have been sold to
Chinese refineries.
* Prices paid for the cargoes were at dated Brent minus $3 a
barrel or slightly lower, traders said.
* That followed the sell-out of Angolan heavy sweet Dalia.
ANGOLA
* Traders said about 15 cargoes were available for sale.
* "At this timing last month, we had about six cargoes left
unsold. This month we have nine more cargoes than July, so the
demand is actually steady," the trader said.
"But we had three additional cargoes in the final programme
for August, so these put pressure on differentials a little."
* The additional cargoes, Cabinda, Kissanje and Nemba to be
loaded at the end of August, have not been sold yet.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe crude for August loading was little changed at
two-year lows, with differentials assessed at dated Brent plus
$1 a barrel and sellers pegged around dated plus $1.40 a barrel.
BFO-QUA.
* Some traders said August-loading Qua Iboe was offered at
dated plus $1.80/$1.90, but the level was higher than where
buyers were based.
* More than 15 million barrels of July-loading Nigerian
crude have remained unsold. Most of the small cargoes have not
found homes, traders said.
* For August loading, only about 15 cargoes out of about 75,
including condensate, have been sold on spot and into Asian
tenders so far.
* "The August-loading programme came out very late, and now
we have received the term allocation, which listed many
companies we have not heard of," another trader said.
"These companies do not have track record or experience. We
are not sure we can start trading with them immediately."
TENDERS
* Tenders from India's Bharara Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and
Bangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) to import
late-August-loading sweet crude will be awarded later this week.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)