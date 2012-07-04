LONDON, July 4 Light sweet crude oil in the West African crude market continued to struggle on Wednesday, with key Nigerian crude holding at a two-year low.

The result of a closely watched tender by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) failed to support Nigerian crude differentials as the company bought less than in a previous tender and paid a lower price for the barrels, traders said. The price detail did not emerge.

"It is not supportive at all. The cargo was just very cheap," a trader said.

BPCL bought 975,000 barrels of Agbami for late August loading via the monthly tender. The seller was seen as a U.S. major but the company could not be reached to comment.

In the previous tender, BPCL bought roughly 2 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami and Qua Iboe for July or early August loading.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading was offered at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel. But many traders said the market was around dated plus $1.20/$1.25 a barrel, steady from Tuesday.

* The assessment is the lowest since May 2010, according to Reuters data.

* July loading Akpo has been resold. The price paid for the cargo was close to a discount of $2 a barrel to dated Brent.

* August loading Escravos was sold to Spain.

TENDERS

* Tenders from India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) to import late-August-loading sweet crude will be awarded as early as Thursday.

* This tender is likely to be the last from Indian refiners to buy August loading, traders said, while only about a fifth of the Nigerian barrels for August have been sold so far.

ANGOLA

* Kissanje was sold out. The last cargo, which was added to the August programme, was sold to Asia.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)