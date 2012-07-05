LONDON, July 5 Angolan crude for August loading was moving towards to a sell out on Thursday while demand remained slower than previous years, capping any gains in spot differentials.

Traders said about seven cargoes out of about 60 cargoes of Angolan crude for August loading have not been sold yet as there would be 7-10 days left before the September loading programme would be released.

"Dealing is slow. Over the past 12 months, all the cargoes were sold at this timing," a trader said.

Nigerian light crude lagged behind even further, with less than 20 cargoes out of about 70 for August loading have been sold.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading assessed about dated plus $1.20/$1.30 a barrel, the lowest since May 2010, little changed this week.

* Traders said Petrobras bought 3-4 cargoes of Agbami, steady from last month.

* Nigerian light sweet crude has so far failed to gain support from the shut-in of light crude in Norway due to a strike.

* "Theoretically, the strike in Norway supports Nigeria. But demand is too weak to move cargoes from West Africa to North Sea on top of regular flows," another trader said.

* Strike in Norway's oil sector is delaying the loading of Oseberg crude cargoes in July and preventing the release of an export schedule for August until production restarts, trading sources said on Thursday.

* The strike, which entered its second week on Sunday, initially shut down production at the Oseberg and Heidrun fields in the North Sea.

* Norway's oil industry moved to lock out all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf from July 10. While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and gas production in Norway, the world's eighth-biggest crude exporter, analysts expected the government to intervene, end the strike and prevent a full closure.

ANGOLA

* One cargo of Nemba was sold to a Chinese company late on Wednesday.

* Sonangol sold two cargoes of Girassol.

OTHER CRUDE

* Both of the Aseng crude cargoes from Equatorial Guinea were sold. Demand for Zafiro has been slow, traders said.

TENDERS

* Results from India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) to import late-August-loading sweet crude were not clear.

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)