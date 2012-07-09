LONDON, July 9 Differentials on Nigeria's key
Qua Iboe crude dipped due to slow demand mainly from U.S. and
Indian buyers, traders said on Monday.
Uruguay made a rare purchase of one Nigerian cargo. But,
this trade failed to support prices.
"I find it unusual but it is just one cargo," a trader said.
"Indian refiners are issuing import tenders less often and
they are buying less volume now," another traders said.
NIGERIA
* Four out of 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for
August loading were sold late last week, traders said.
* Traders said they were sold at dated Brent plus $1/$1.10 a
barrel or below $1-a-barrel premiums.
* "I think we are heading $1 or below $1," one trader on the
buy side said. Qua Iboe was assessed $1 or below in October
2009, according to Reuters data.
* Roughly 35-40 cargoes out of about 70 cargoes of Nigerian
crude for August loading have remained unsold.
* So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has
been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on
Sunday there was an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in
onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage.
ANGOLA
* Angola was inching towards a sell-out for August, with
about five cargoes remaining unsold ahead of the release of the
September loading programme early next week.
* "The Angolan market is slower than last month but I expect
remaining August cargoes will clear," a trader said.
* The latest sales included Nemba to a Chinese buyer.
* Traders said Kuito has been sold out. One cargo each of
Pazflor and Girassol may be available for sale.
TENDERS
* Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian
Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week.
* This was not confirmed by Vitol, and price details were
not available.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light
sweet crude for September loading later this week.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane)