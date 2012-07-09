LONDON, July 9 Differentials on Nigeria's key Qua Iboe crude dipped due to slow demand mainly from U.S. and Indian buyers, traders said on Monday.

Uruguay made a rare purchase of one Nigerian cargo. But, this trade failed to support prices.

"I find it unusual but it is just one cargo," a trader said.

"Indian refiners are issuing import tenders less often and they are buying less volume now," another traders said.

NIGERIA

* Four out of 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading were sold late last week, traders said.

* Traders said they were sold at dated Brent plus $1/$1.10 a barrel or below $1-a-barrel premiums.

* "I think we are heading $1 or below $1," one trader on the buy side said. Qua Iboe was assessed $1 or below in October 2009, according to Reuters data.

* Roughly 35-40 cargoes out of about 70 cargoes of Nigerian crude for August loading have remained unsold.

* So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there was an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage.

ANGOLA

* Angola was inching towards a sell-out for August, with about five cargoes remaining unsold ahead of the release of the September loading programme early next week.

* "The Angolan market is slower than last month but I expect remaining August cargoes will clear," a trader said.

* The latest sales included Nemba to a Chinese buyer.

* Traders said Kuito has been sold out. One cargo each of Pazflor and Girassol may be available for sale.

TENDERS

* Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week.

* This was not confirmed by Vitol, and price details were not available.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading later this week.

DATABASE

