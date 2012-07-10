GENEVA, July 10 The Nigerian benchmark grade was steady on Tuesday as some buyers sought bargains after Qua Iboe fell to a more than two-year low of around dated plus $1 a barrel the previous session.

Two Qua Iboe tankers from the August programme were heard sold this week, although traders said that several Nigerian cargoes remain unsold from the June and July programmes.

An usual fixture was reported the previous session with a Nigerian tanker booked to Uruguay, traders said.

Typically Uruguay sources its crude from the Urals market but traders said that the EU embargo on Iranian oil has made this grade too expensive.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: valued at around dated plus $1 a barrel. The 10-11 and 17-18 August tankers was sold in the past two sessions, traders said, although the levels were unclear.

* Traders estimated that around half of the August loading programme is unsold.

* "West Africa is now trading in the same timeframe as the North Sea and the Mediterranean (15-20 days ahead). It previously traded up to 45 days out," said an industry source.

* So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there was an oil spill at its Nembe-Obama pipeline in the Niger Delta due to sabotage.

ANGOLA

* No deals were reported on Tuesday.

TENDERS

* Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading later this week.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)