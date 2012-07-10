GENEVA, July 10 The Nigerian benchmark grade was
steady on Tuesday as some buyers sought bargains after Qua Iboe
fell to a more than two-year low of around dated plus $1 a
barrel the previous session.
Two Qua Iboe tankers from the August programme were heard
sold this week, although traders said that several Nigerian
cargoes remain unsold from the June and July programmes.
An usual fixture was reported the previous session with a
Nigerian tanker booked to Uruguay, traders said.
Typically Uruguay sources its crude from the Urals market
but traders said that the EU embargo on Iranian oil has made
this grade too expensive.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: valued at around dated plus $1 a barrel. The
10-11 and 17-18 August tankers was sold in the past two
sessions, traders said, although the levels were unclear.
* Traders estimated that around half of the August loading
programme is unsold.
* "West Africa is now trading in the same timeframe as the
North Sea and the Mediterranean (15-20 days ahead). It
previously traded up to 45 days out," said an industry source.
* So far, no disruption on the loadings of Brass River has
been reported after Italian oil major Eni said on
Sunday there was an oil spill at its Nembe-Obama pipeline in the
Niger Delta due to sabotage.
ANGOLA
* No deals were reported on Tuesday.
TENDERS
* Uruguayan state-run oil company Ancap bought Nigerian
Bonny Light from Vitol in a tender, which closed late last week.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will close a tender to buy light
sweet crude for September loading later this week.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)