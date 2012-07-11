LONDON, July 11 Differentials on Nigerian light
crude came under further pressure as three cargoes of Bonny
Light were added to the July loading schedule, traders said on
Wednesday.
Bonny Light cargoes were added for loading on July 9-10,
16-17 and 24-25, while the mid-month cargo might have been
already sold, traders said.
The addition dented the sentiment, which had improved by a
spate of deals done ahead of the release of September loading
schedule early next week.
"That adds even more pressure on the Nigerian market. There
are still some July cargoes available and the proper August
trading month is coming to an end," a trader said.
But some traders said July and August Nigerian cargoes might
start selling at a slightly quicker pace than earlier in the
trading months, helped by the record low loading volume of the
North Sea BFOE stream in August.
"It may help demand from Europe," a Nigerian crude trader
said.
NIGERIA
* A spate of deals have been done since late last week,
traders said. BP was said to have bought one cargo of Yoho, but
that was not confirmed.
* Mid-August loading Qua Iboe was sold to Spain earlier this
week. Qua Iboe was assessed around dated Brent plus $1 a barrel,
the lowest level since October 2009, according to Reuters data
BFO-QUA.
* Most cargoes of Usan for August have been sold.
ANGOLA
* August loadings of Angolan crude cargoes are mostly sold
out, traders said.
* The latest deal included end-month Nemba sold to a Chinese
company.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is expected to release the result of
the latest tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)