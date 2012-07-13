GENEVA, July 13 Nigerian prices rebounded from near two-year lows on Friday, helped by higher refinery runs in Europe and by buying interest from India.

Differentials for some Nigerian grades such as Agbami and Akpo turned negative this month due partly to a slump in U.S. buying interest after refinery closures.

"I think the market is bottoming now," said one West African crude oil trader, while another spoke of a "renaissance" in differentials.

IOC was heard to have bought up to four Nigerian tankers in its spot tender for September-loading crude oil, including two Bonny Light cargoes, an EA cargo and a Qua Iboe cargo.

Angolan grades for August are almost sold out, traders said.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: The benchmark grade was assessed at around dated plus $1.20-$1.30 a barrel on Friday, up 20 to 30 cents from the previous assessment.

* A part cargo of Qua Iboe was heard offered at dated plus $3 a barrel cif Rotterdam, but it was unclear whether it changed hands.

* Bonny Light: Assessed up to 50 cents below Qua due to a supply overhang following the addition of three cargoes for July loading. Traders said that two August cargoes were sold to IOC via a term contract, but it was not immediately clear whether the spot cargoes had been placed.

ANGOLA

* Traders said the programme for August was effectively sold out ahead of a new shipping list for September, expected next week.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London, editing by Jane Baird)