* Angolan asking prices rise on drop in supply

* Nigerian August overhang clearing

* BPCL issues buying tender for Sept crude

LONDON, July 18 Angolan state oil company Songanol was offering September-loading crude at higher prices on Wednesday, traders said, a day after the release of an export programme showing the lowest shipments in 15 months.

"It's a shorter month, so sellers will be looking to extract a bit more value," said a trader of the hike in asking prices for Angolan crude.

There was still thought to be an overhang of Nigerian crude available for August, although some traders said it was clearing after a fall in prices, which were now stabilising.

ANGOLA

* Almost all cargoes for August have been sold, traders said.

* Sonangol pitched a number of offers of September-loading cargoes at higher levels than previous known traded values. They were:

- Cabinda, offered at dated plus 90 cents

- Nemba, offered at dated minus $1.10

- Hungo, offered at dated minus $1.70

- Kissanje, offered at dated minus 10 cents

- Kuito, offered at dated minus $2.50

- Girassol, offered at dated plus $1.00

- Dalia, offered at dated minus 20 cents

- Pazflor, offered at dated minus 30 cents

- Plutonio, offered at dated minus $1.00

- Saxi, offered at dated plus 10 cents

* A preliminary loading schedule showed on Tuesday that exports in September are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, partly due to field maintenance.

NIGERIA

* Traders say there are around 15 cargoes of grades including Bonny, Bonga, Qua Iboe and Brass River still available for August.

* Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at dated plus $1.00, to the higher end of Tuesday's range. Offers have been coming from dated plus $1.50.

* Bonny: Valued at a discount to Qua at around dated plus 50 cents as additional supply has become available for export in July, traders say.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)