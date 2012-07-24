GENEVA, July 24 Nigerian crude oil differentials firmed on Tuesday due to lower-than-expected supplies for some grades such as Qua Iboe and Usan and a pick-up in demand from refiners.

European refining margins have firmed due to healthy demand from German consumers and plant outages in Britain and Switzerland.

Nigeria's oil loadings for September are also expected to be around 11-month lows due to a fall in the number of cargoes for key grades like Qua Iboe and Forcados.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Valued by traders slightly higher at between dated plus $1.20 and dated plus $1.50 a barrel after offers appeared at the high end of the range. This grade will load 10 cargoes in September compared to 11 or 12 in a typical month.

* Usan: Shipments of Total's oil grade will be delayed by around 10 days in August due to lower output, trade sources said on Tuesday. Traders said they expected loadings to return to normal in September.

ANGOLA

* Traders said that only around a third of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September remained.

* Girassol: Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said on Monday.

* Sonangol is expected to release a new loading programme for this grade later this week.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25.

