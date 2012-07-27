* Angolan Sept oil exports to slide in revised plan

* Nigerian Qua offered 10 cents higher

* IOC tender result due

LONDON, July 27 West African crude oil differentials were supported on Friday by demand from Asian consumers, while a final Angolan export programme showed no upward revision in September exports.

Taiwan's CPC and India's BPCL have concluded buying tenders this week, while Indian Oil Corp. was also expected to take some Nigerian cargoes. The IOC tender result was slow to emerge on Friday.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Sellers of September Qua Iboe were indicating around dated Brent plus $1.60, up 10 cents from Thursday, with buyers 20-30 cents lower.

ANGOLA

* About a dozen of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September are still thought to be available.

* Angola's crude exports in September are set to fall by about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011 in a final loading schedule issued on Thursday, traders said on Friday.

Exports are set to average 1.57 million bpd in September, the same as in the preliminary programme issued on July 17. The latest schedule lists 49 cargoes, unchanged.

Angola dropped one cargo of Girassol crude from the programme and added an extra cargo of Nemba, a trader said, although the Nemba is thought to be a delayed August cargo.

TENDERS

* State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy light, sweet crude for September. Grade offers were due by July 24, price offers by July 25 and an award was expected on July 27. IOC was expected to take at least one Qua Iboe cargo.

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)