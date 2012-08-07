* Nigerian Qua Iboe steadies at dated +$1.50 to +$1.80

* IOC tenders supporting light, sweet Nigerian grades

* HPCL buying tender cancelled, traders say

* All Angolan September cargoes now have homes

LONDON, Aug 7 Nigerian crude oil differentials steadied on Tuesday with all eyes on a major buying tender due to be awarded by India's largest state-controlled refiner, which was likely to set a marker for benchmark crude Qua Iboe.

India's IOC was expected to announce the result of a tender for light, sweet crudes for lifting at the end of September and early October and could take up to four West African cargoes.

The September loading programme for Nigerian crudes is already unusually light with only 10 cargoes of Qua Iboe due to load in Nigeria's total of 62 cargoes loading 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd). This compares with 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe in August in a programme of 74 cargoes loading 2.03 million bpd.

Meanwhile, all of the Angolan programme for September loading is now reported to be placed with end-users or absorbed into equity-holders' refining systems.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: offers again assessed around dated Brent plus $1.80 with potential interest around dated plus $1.50 to $1.60. Mercuria and Vitol were both said to be holding end-September cargoes of Qua Iboe, and up to three Sept. 1-15 cargoes were said to have been set aside for Indian tenders.

* Bonny Light: Heavily discounted below Qua Iboe based on unreliability and quality variations; two Bonny Light stems for September loading were reported available, one from Sahara, with values around dated Brent plus $1.10.

ANGOLA

* All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems.

* Nemba: one cargo said offered at dated Brent minus $1.30, with potential bids closer to minus $1.50 to minus $1.60.

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp. was expected to announce later on Tuesday an award for a buying tender for light, sweet crude oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be sold. The Indian refiner had bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender last week.

* Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has cancelled a tender to buy crudes for September lifting, traders said.

here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)