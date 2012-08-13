GENEVA, Aug 13 Nigerian oil differentials were buoyant at the start of the week due to strong demand from Asian buyers via a series of tenders and to a shortage of supplies left for September. Spot trade was subdued as traders mulled offers. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has two tenders open to buy crude oil for loading in late September and early October, traders said. Five to eight Nigerian cargoes were left for September loading, indicating that supplies will probably be sold out before the October programme is released, traders said. "There's not many cargoes left," said a West African trader. Lower North Sea crude oil flows due to maintenance work on the Buzzard field have also helped boost demand for West African grades, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: heard offered at around dated plus $1.80 a barrel. * Bonny: One of the only remaining grades from the September loading programme, traders said. Shell lifted a force majeure on this grade in late July, but unreliable supplies in recent months may have deterred buyers. OTHER GRADES * Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week. TENDERS * India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd re-issued a tender to buy crudes for September loading after cancelling it earlier this week, traders said. Part one of the tender will close on Friday. Part 1 closed on Friday and Part 2 closes on Monday. * MRPL is seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)