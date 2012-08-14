GENEVA, Aug 14 Strong demand for light, sweet crude from India and the Mediterranean lent support on Tuesday to Nigerian grades, which were mostly sold out through to the end of September, traders said. Spot trade was light, with traders waiting for the results of several outstanding Indian tenders to buy. Indian refiners have already bought at least eight cargoes of West African crude for September loading, traders said. France's strategic oil stocks agency bought 2.1 million barrels of Saharan Blend crude for September delivery, its operating arm SAGESS said on Tuesday, reducing supplies of sweet crudes in the Mediterranean. In another sign that global supplies of light, sweet grades will shrink, Libya's largest refinery Ras Lanuf is due to restart after months of delays, according to a senior source at the Libyan National Oil Corporation. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: traders said that all cargoes of the benchmark grade were sold out for September. Vitol sold its last Qua Iboe to BP, a trader said, although this could not be confirmed. * Traders assessed Qua at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel. * Bonny: Two cargoes of this grade were still thought to remain unsold for September loading. OTHER GRADES * Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week. TENDERS * Traders awaited on Tuesday the result of a tender from state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. Part one of the tender closed on Friday, and part two on Monday. * MRPL was seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)