GENEVA, Aug 16 The rally in Angolan differentials from 11-month lows in early August may have already peaked, traders said on Thursday, citing an expected jump in October supplies. Angola's crude oil exports are set to rise in October by around 100,000 barrels per day from a 15-month low the previous month to 1.67 million bpd, a preliminary loading programme showed. "I think it will work with other sentiment in the market to depress a little the differentials in Angolan barrels," said a West African crude oil trader. In another potentially bearish signal for the West African market, Indian refiner HPCL did not buy any barrels from the region as part of its tender, traders said. Traders are still awaiting the result of the MRPL tender for loading end-September/early October. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: assessed at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel. Traders said all cargoes of the benchmark Nigerian grade were sold out for September. Vitol was reported to have sold its last Qua Iboe to BP. * No other spot discussion was reported. ANGOLA * The country is due to load around 52 million barrels on 54 tankers. Girassol, Mondo and Pazflor volumes are all set to rise in October, the programme showed. * Girassol/Cabinda: Both assessed at around dated plus 50-60 cents, up from 11-month lows in early August. * Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems. Loading programmes for October are due late next week. TENDERS * HPCL bought a Saharan grade cargo from Algeria from ENOC in a buy tender for late September/early October loading. * The purchase was only the second instance where the refiner has purchased Saharan Blend oil, according to Reuters data. It is typically a buyer of Nigerian grades such as Brass River or Azeri Light. * MRPL was seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)