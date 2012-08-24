GENEVA, Aug 24 Angolan crude oil differentials were assessed slightly lower on Friday, with some grades moving to discounts to dated Brent, due to ample volumes for October. The West African country's exports are due to jump by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.67 million bpd due partly to higher supplies of the Girassol grade after a force majeure. "The cargoes that are selling are at lower levels than September," said a West African trader. The dip came despite ongoing Asian buying for West African cargoes. Taiwanese refiner CPC awarded four Angolan cargoes for loading in October, traders said. NIGERIA * Traders said spot trade was slow on Friday, with traders still concluding the details of their NNPC allocations for the month. ANGOLA AND OTHERS * Pazflor: At least one cargo for this grade was heard sold at a discount of around 30-40 cents to dated Brent after being offered at flat earlier this week. * Jubilee, Ghana: Due to load three cargoes in October. * Ceiba, Equatorial Guinea: Due to load in October. Two were allocated to Hess. TENDERS * CPC awarded four Angolan cargoes into its tender for loading in October, traders said. These were three Cabindas and a Palanca, they said. * India's BPCL bought a Bonny Light from Shell and an Akpo cargo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the first half of October, traders said. * MRPL issued a tender for a 600,000 barrel cargo for loading Oct. 1-15, a document showed. It will close on Aug. 23, with offers valid until Aug. 27. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jane Baird)