* Qua Iboe steady at dated Brent plus $2.20-$2.60 * Over 20 Nigerian November cargoes available * Nine Angolan cargoes in November said unsold * Traders await results of Asian buying tenders LONDON, Oct 4 West African crude oil differentials steadied on Thursday as an overhang of cargoes loading in November was balanced by Asian spot demand and several major Asian buying tenders. Chinese demand has been slower than normal so far this month but appeared on Thursday to be picking up as end-consumers restock before the end of the year. U.S. and European demand for Nigerian light, sweet grades continued to be slow but two Indian buying tenders and an Indonesian tender could absorb some more barrels, traders said. NIGERIA * More than 20 of the 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in November were reported unsold, including most major grades. * Qua Iboe: Offers were reported at dated Brent plus $2.60 to $2.70, but buyers were seen closer to dated plus $2.20 to plus $2.30. * Bonny: assessed at a discount of at least 50-60 cents per barrel below Qua Iboe due unreliability of loading dates and variable quality, traders said. * Forcados: assessed between dated Brent plus $3.40 and plus $3.80, traders said, with half a dozen of the November stems now reported placed. ANGOLA * Nine Angolan cargoes due to load in November were still unsold, including two Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo each of Kissanje, Hungo, Saxi and Pazflor. * Girassol: offered at around dated Brent plus 50 cents with potential buyers around dated Brent flat at best. * Kissanje: Repsol was reported to be reoffering a cargo of Kissanje loading Nov. 11-12 at around dated Brent plus 30 cents but potential buyers assessed the grade below dated flat. * Hungo: dated minus $2.00 to minus $2.30 for end-November. * Pazflor: said offered at dated minus $1.00 but no bids near that level. The last reported deal was around dated minus $1.20. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday closed a tender to buy a range of crudes loading Nov. 21-30. Traders said the tender had attracted regional crudes because of the narrow loading dates and was unlikely to attract West African. A result was expected later on Thursday. * India's biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corp, also has a tender to buy light, sweet crude oil running, the first for December loading, and could take up to four cargoes of Nigerian grades, possibly Qua Iboe. The tender closes on Thursday and a result is expected on Friday. * Petral, the marketing arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, closed a tender to buy light, sweet crude for delivery in December on Wednesday. A result was expected later on Thursday, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)