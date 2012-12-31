NEW YORK Dec 31 New York orange juice futures plunged almost a third in value in 2012 after concerns about a supply shortage waned with bumper crops and slackening demand.

The OJ market was the second-weakest performer in 2012 among the 19 commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. Arabica coffee was the worst-performing commodity, sinking more than 36 percent. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)