NEW YORK, Sept 16 At least four major U.S. options exchanges halted trading in early afternoon on Monday due to system issues at the centralized Options Price Reporting Authority.

The OPRA is a computer system that disseminates options price quotes and completed trades from the exchanges and distributes these to market data vendors.

Nasdaq OMX PHLX Miami Options Exchange, CBOE Holdings and C2 electronic exchange were all halted. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)