BRIEF-TBC says investor FMO exits firm via stake sale
* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March
KARACHI May 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.37 percent, or 108.46 points, to 28,842.92.
Investors also opted to book profits in Hascol Petroleum after a post-listing rally since May 14, dealers said.
Hascol Petroleum Ltd fell 1.68 percent to 67.50 rupees and Engro Corporation Ltd was up 1.28 percent to 200.11 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.72/98.77 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.70/98.72. (Complied by the Karachi newsroom)
* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
* Says it or unit plan debt financing worth up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.41 million)