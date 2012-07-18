ISLAMABAD, July 18 Pakistan's main stock market
closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, buoyed by
investor confidence after solid results announced by leading
power and financial companies.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index
gained 151.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 14,596.59 on
volume of 110.25 million shares.
"Continuous net foreign buying coupled with excellent
corporate results by United Bank and HUBCO power
helped the market to close near 14,600," said Samar
Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.
In the currency market, the rupee firmed slightly
against the dollar to close at 94.34/39 compared with 94.45/50
on Tuesday.
Overnight rates in the money market were unchanged at 11.90
percent.
(Reporting by Rebecca Conway and Qasim Nauman; Editing by
Daniel Magnowski)