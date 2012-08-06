ISLAMABAD Aug 6 Pakistan's main stock market
ended slightly lower on Monday, pulled down by cement and
fertiliser sectors reporting a drop in sales, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index
lost 2.66 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 14,673.77. The
volume of shares traded was 33.72 million.
"Selling in cement and fertilizer stocks cooled down the
index. Provisional sales data showed a drop for the sectors,
prompting selling," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline
Securities.
In the currency market, the rupee strengthened to
close at 94.12/19 to the dollar, compared to 94.50/56 on Friday.
Overnight rates in the money market closed at 11.90 percent,
the same level as Friday.
(Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing
by Sanjeev Miglani)