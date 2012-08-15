ISLAMABAD Aug 15 Pakistan's main stock market
closed at a four-year high on Wednesday as investors cheered the
central bank's decision to cut its key policy rate, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index
gained 58.95 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 14,970.92, its
highest close since April 2008. The volume of shares traded was
135.996 million.
"The positive trend in the market is because of the cut in
the discount rate by the State Bank (of Pakistan) last week,"
said Shuja Rizvi, a trader at Al-Hoqani Securities.
"The rise we saw today was a continuation of the rally on
Monday."
The State Bank of Pakistan in its monetary policy
announcement on Aug. 10 lowered its key policy rate from 12
percent to 10.5 percent.
In the currency market, the rupee strengthened slightly to
close at 94.32/39 to the dollar, compared with 94.42/48 on
Monday. Financial markets in Pakistan were closed on Tuesday for
the Independence Day holiday.
Overnight rates in the money market closed lower at 8.50
percent, compared with 10.40 percent on Monday.
(Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)