ISLAMABAD Aug 16 Pakistan's main stock market closed on a four-year high on Thursday, with investor confidence holding steady after the central bank cut its key policy rate last week, dealers said, but gains were small compared to the previous two sessions.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 29.16 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 15,000.08 - its highest close since April 2008 - on volume of 54.9 million shares.

The index's upward climb, prompted by the State Bank of Pakistan's 150 basis point cut in its key policy rate on Aug. 10, slowed down slightly on Thursday, after it gained over 200 points in Monday and Wednesday's sessions.

Financial markets in Pakistan were closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

"Today being the last trading session before the (Eid) holidays ... investors opted to book profits," said Muhammad Rizwan, a dealer at Topline Securities.

"However, buying interest towards the end in OGDC (Oil and Gas Development Company) helped the index close above the 15,000 point level."

OGDC gained 0.71 percent to close at 174.75 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.36/42 to the dollar, compared with 94.32/39 on Wednesday.

Overnight rates in the money market closed up at 10.40 percent, compared with 8.50 percent on Wednesday, due to decreased liquidity. (Writing by Qasim Nauman)