KARACHI, April 14 Pakistani stocks closed lower
on Tuesday with the Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share
index dipping 0.43 percent, or 138.58 points, to end at
32,109.87 on profit-taking in the cement sector and falls in the
volatile oil and gas sector.
The market was expected to remain volatile on profit-taking
and some political uncertainties, said analyst Arhum Ghous at JS
Global Capital.
Investors sold cement stocks on fear of falling prices after
D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd concluded an agreement with
K-Electric for 40 megawatts of power, said Azhar Ali Shahzad of
BMA Capital Management Limited.
D.G.Khan fell 3.63 percent to 122.55 rupees, while Maple
Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 4.79 percent to 60.58
rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 101.67/101.72 against the
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 101.80/101.85
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 7.50 percent
from Monday's close of 7.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)