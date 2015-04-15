KARACHI, April 15 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Wednesday with the Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share
index up 0.43 percent, or 138.99 points, to end at 32,248.86.
Rising international oil prices triggered rally in oil
stocks. Cement stocks remained under pressure on investor fears
of price wars after D.G.Khan Cement's announced its expansion
plans yesterday, said Samar Iqbal an analyst at Topline
Securities.
Oil stocks as expected tracked gains in global crude and
ended the day in green led by Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.
Engro Corporation Ltd opened positive however rumours of
foreign selling pulled stock in red, said Saleem John,
a analyst Al-Hoqani Securities & Investment Corp.
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 1.43 percent to
166.20 rupees, while Engro Corporation Ltd was down
0.99 percent to 275.75 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 101.60/101.65 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 101.67/101.72
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)