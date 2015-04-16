KARACHI, April 16 Pakistani stocks closed higher on Thursday after local buyers were buoyed by the finance minister's hint that there might be another rate cut amid inflation that is at a 12-year low.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index gained 1.51 percent, or 487.57 points, to end at 32,736.43.

Investor sentiments were buoyed by a statement from Moody's Investors Service that Pakistan's credit rating is improving after this week's privatisation of Habib Bank Limited.

Cement and fertilizer stocks gained after the Supreme Court ruled that the government could not collect specialised fees on the use of gas, said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities. A lift in international oil prices also helped local oil stocks rise.

Pak Electron Ltd was up 4.3 percent to 64.75 rupees, while Byco Petroleum Pakistan was up 4.01 percent to 11.15 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 101.62/101.67 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 101.60/101.65

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)