KARACHI, April 17 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Friday, the Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index
gained 1.52 percent, or 498.30 points, to close at 33,234.73.
Pakistan equities closed the week positive on note led by
oil stocks, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Pakistan Oil Fields and Oil
and Gas Development Company over heightened institutional
interest following the rise in international crude.
Cement and fertilizer remained upbeat as the earlier carried
momentum from yesterday's post Finance Minister's statement for
the possible interest rate cut in the next monetary policy.
Market is expected to trade positive during the earnings
season and as Chinese President visits Pakistan over likely
announcement pertaining to infrastructure and energy projects,
said Saleem John, an analyst at Al-Hoqani Securities &
Investment Corp.
Engro Corporation Ltd was up 3.1 percent to
289.25 rupees, while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was up
4.25 percent to 128.90 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 101.50/101.55 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 101.62/101.67
local currency is likely to appreciate on account of strong
external Inflows and rising foreign exchange reserves dealer
said.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent
from Thursday's close of 7.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)