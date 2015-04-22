KARACHI, April 22 Pakistani stocks closed higher
on Wednesday with encouraging half-yearly bank results pushing
up those stocks and buying, led by foreigners, in the cement and
fertilizer sectors as investors took heart from a plan for major
Chinese investment.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index ended 1.38
percent or 454.87 points higher at 33,490.64.
Foreign buying set the pace and locals followed suit, said
analyst Saleem John at Al-Hoqani at Securities & Investment
Corp, a day after China's President Xi Jinping ended a visit to
launch $46 billion in energy and infrastructure projects.
"The president's successful visit coupled with an easing in
Yemen crises helped investors to take fresh positions," said
Muhammad Rizwan at Topline Securities.
Azhar Ali Shahzad of BMA Capital Management Ltd said
investors were bullish and he expected this was the beginning of
a significant move in the market.
Pak Electron Ltd was up 5 percent to 63.75 rupees,
while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 3.32 percent to
296.25 rupees.
The rupee ended steady at 101.56/101.61 against the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 101.57/101.62.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.50 percent
from Tuesday's close of 6.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)