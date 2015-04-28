KARACHI, April 28 Pakistani stocks closed lower
on Tuesday as investors took profits and consolidated their
positions but the overall trend was still upwards, brokers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index ended down
0.79 percent or 268.36 points at 33,575.94.
"The market is in a consolidation phase and we expect minor
corrections but our overall outlook is bullish. We see the up
trend continuing," said Azhar Ali Shahzad of BMA Capital
Management Ltd.
D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 2.44 rupees, while
Muslim Commercial Bank was lost 6.29 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 101.90/101.95 against the
dollar compared with Monday's close of 101.65/101.75.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent
from Monday's close of 8.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)