BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
KARACHI May 5 Pakistani stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious eye on domestic politics, brokers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed down 0.56 percent, or 189.89 points, at 33,533.64.
"Investors were continuously trimming their portfolios after the election tribunal gave a verdict of irregularities on one of the ruling party's National Assembly seats," said Muhammad Rizwan at Topline Securities.
The tribunal's verdict resulted in the disqualification of Railways Minister Saad Rafique. He denied rigging.
The tribunal ordered a new election in the constituency, setting the scene for a bruising battle for votes between the ruling party and that of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan.
D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd ended down 3.72 rupees at 133.07 rupees. Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd lost 1.41 rupee to close at 276.01 rupees.
The rupee ended steady at 101.73/101.78 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 101.72/101.77.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent from Monday's close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom); Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.