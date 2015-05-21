GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as investors take profits after strong quarter
KARACHI May 21 Pakistani stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, although investors remained cautious ahead of next month's budget announcement and volumes were low.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed 19 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 32,617.74.
Market expectations of a rate cut at the central bank's monetary policy meeting on Saturday had little impact on trade.
The rupee ended a shade weaker at 101.85/101.91 against the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 101.82/101.88.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
