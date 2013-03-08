NEW YORK, March 8 Palladium rose nearly 4 percent to a 19-month high on Friday, as a combination of supply worries and booming auto demand triggered heavy investment buying, traders said.

Spot palladium was up 2.9 percent at $777 an ounce by 1:13 p.m. EST (1813 GMT), having earlier hit $783.50, which marked the highest since September 2011. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Jan Paschal)