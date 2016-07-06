LONDON, July 6 Sales of panda bonds, yuan-denominated debt sold in China by foreign firms or governments, total 29 billion yuan so far this year, more than double what was raised in the whole of 2015, JPMorgan said, attributing the rise to lower borrowing costs.

The bank said in a note received on Wednesday that 12 billion yuan ($1.79 billion) worth of panda bonds had been sold in 2015.

Companies, albeit overseas offshoots of Chinese firms, represent almost two-thirds of that issuance, the data showed. Foreign governments account for 14 percent of the total while financial firms and supranationals make up 12 and 9 percent respectively.

More sovereigns such as Poland, Hungary, Sri Lanka and Nigeria are among those mulling tapping panda markets.

"Expectations of yuan devaluation and low domestic bond yields have increased the attractiveness of Panda bonds for issuers," JPM said, noting that onshore bond yields had fallen around 150 basis points in the past two years as China's economy slowed.

The yuan, moreover, has steadily weakened against the dollar as well as against the currencies of trade partners and is currently at 5-1/2 year lows versus the greenback

As a result, a typical corporate borrower with a BBB+ rating can cut financing costs by around 80 bps through a Panda bond and a currency swap instead of a standard dollar bond, JPM estimates.

Pioneered more than a decade ago, Panda bonds have only taken off over the last couple of years as Chinese policy makers have allowed foreign issuers into their domestic bond market.

Meanwhile so-called dim sum bonds - yuan bonds sold offshore in markets such as Hong Kong or London - have been more popular but the recent panda spike has taken a toll on this market.

Dim sum volumes plunged to 47 billion yuan in the first 5 months a run rate that is likely to leave them well short of 2015's total of 169 billion, JPM added.

($1 = 6.6868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)