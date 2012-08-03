(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text)

LONDON Aug 3 European shares extended gains, while German Bund futures fell on Friday after U.S. non-farm payroll data came out stronger than expected, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

Non-farm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, beating economists' expectations for a 100,000 gain.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index extended its gains after the data. The index was up 1.8 percent, having been up by 1.5 percent before the data was published.

Safe-haven Bund futures fell as low as 143.63, down 125 ticks on the day. That compared with levels of around 143.95 before the release. (Reporting by London markets team, Writing by Marius Zaharia)