LIMA, July 12 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Thursday as the sol currency bid 0.22 percent stronger at 2.629 per dollar.

The central bank purchased $25 million on Tuesday, its first such purchase since May. The sol still closed at its strongest level in nearly 15 years that day as businesses increase their demand for soles to pay seasonal taxes in the local currency. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)